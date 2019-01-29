FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Avalanche kills 2 in French Alps; Paris braces for snowstorm

 
PARIS (AP) — An avalanche in the French Alps killed two people Tuesday near the Deux-Alpes ski resort, French officials said.

The avalanche struck late in the morning on an off-piste sector near the small town of Saint-Christophe-en-Oisans, authorities said. The area was under a moderate avalanche risk Tuesday.

The rescue operation involved 30 people, 2 helicopters and canine search units. One skier was found dead, and the other died after being transported by helicopter to the hospital, the police said.

Details about the victims’ identities were not immediately available.

Elsewhere in France, the national weather service placed about half the country on alert for snow, ice and strong winds as a storm descended Tuesday evening. Some highways were closed, notably in the Paris area and the northwestern region of Normandy.