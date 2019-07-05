National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in rural southeastern Wyoming on Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Gerry Claycomb tells KTWO-AM that no damage or injuries have been reported yet.

The first tornado hit west of the town of Chugwater at about 4:45 p.m. The second touched down about 30 minutes later near Interstate 25.

Claycomb says the size and strength of the tornadoes have not been determined yet.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of five counties Thursday.

___

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/