New Colorado high temperature confirmed by weather officials

DENVER (AP) — Weather officials have verified a new high temperature for Colorado that surpasses the previous record by a single degree.

KCNC-TV reports the Colorado Climate Center confirmed the Lamar area reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius) July 20.

The previous record of 114 degrees (45.6 Celsius) was recorded in July 1933 in Las Animas and again in July 1954 in Sedgwick.

A previous report says the high temperature required verification after it was first reported by a Twitter user, whose Aug. 1 post was noted by a state climatologist.

The temperature was submitted to the Colorado Climate Center, the National Weather Service, the National Center for Environmental Information, and other agencies.

Officials say Colorado weather has also set records this year for hottest monthly average, largest hailstone and lowest pressure level.

