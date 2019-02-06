California mountains blanketed in snow after winter storms

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s mountains are glistening with snow after a series of major storms.

Snowcapped peaks extend from the Sierra Nevada to mountain ranges much closer to the coast, including the rugged backdrop behind metropolitan Los Angeles.

On the Southern California coast, palm trees frame vistas of frosty ranges several dozen miles inland.

The San Diego office of the National Weather Service posted a satellite image showing snow on ranges across Southern California and in the high desert.

Blowing snow early Wednesday in the Antelope Valley desert can be seen in video posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lancaster station.

In the Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported 7-10 feet (2-3 meters) of snow in four days.

South Lake Tahoe resorts also are sporting multiple feet of snow.