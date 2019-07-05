Forecasters expect delayed monsoon for southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Forecasters say the monsoon in southwest Colorado could arrive later and be drier than average this summer.

The Durango Herald reported Thursday the monsoon typically arrives by mid-July, but weather patterns in the central U.S. indicate it might be delayed this year.

The monsoon is a period during the summer when thunderstorms are common in the afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Sanders says troughing is developing in the area where they usually expect a ridge of high pressure to move moisture.

He says troughing can cause drier air and shuts off moisture that produces storms in southwest Colorado.

The area could see above-average temperatures later this month as a result.

