FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Georgia Tech’s Pastner files suit, claims fraud, extortion

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner says he and his family are victims of fraud and extortion, and he is seeking protection through a lawsuit filed in Arizona.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Saturday that Pastner filed a civil lawsuit against former Georgia Tech booster Ron Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley, who have accused the coach of breaking NCAA rules.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Pima County, Arizona, Bell and Pendley “began a malicious campaign to defame Pastner, and to extort and blackmail Pastner” by threatening to release accusations the lawsuit contends are “false and patently untrue.”

Among the allegations: Bell accused Pastner of sexually assaulting Pendley.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

Some of the accusations against Pastner are related to suspensions announced in November of two Georgia Tech players, Josh Okogie and Tadric Jackson. Okogie and Jackson were suspended for six and three games, respectively, for accepting benefits — including flights provided by Bell in violation of NCAA rules.

Overall, Georgia Tech determined Jackson and Okogie received apparel, meals and transportation valued at less than $525 and less than $750, respectively.

In a statement provided to the Atlanta paper by Pastner’s attorneys, he said “I am disgusted and devastated by the actions of two individuals to whom I showed compassion. My family and I are victims of fraud and extortion and the extent to which these individuals have gone to harm us is truly unfathomable. I absolutely and unequivocally never assaulted or harassed Ms. Pendley and I am truly sickened by these false claims.”

Following Georgia Tech’s 69-54 victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Pastner said “I think my statement pretty much says it all, so I’ll probably stick to that, keep it to what I said yesterday and what my lawyer said.”

Pastner said Saturday he does not think the allegations or the lawsuit will be a distraction for his team.

“No, not one bit. I’m really transparent with our guys and we have a job to do,” he said. “Our guys have gotten better and better and better. We’ve got to keep focused, that includes myself and our young men.”

CBS Sports first reported Bell provided the benefits, including flights to Arizona for the two players. Bell said Pastner was aware of the trip.

The school said on Nov. 14, when the suspensions were announced, its investigation showed the violations were isolated and took place without the knowledge of Pastner and his staff.

The school said Pastner became aware of the violations months later, when he reported the situation to the school’s compliance office, which then began its investigation and informed the NCAA of its findings.

The athletic association said in a statement it has been kept “fully appraised” of the lawsuit by Pastner and his legal team “and we support coach Pastner in his efforts to address this personal matter.”

___

Associated Press correspondent Alan Saunders in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.