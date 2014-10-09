Giants-Eagles Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (4-1)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 3-2, Philadelphia 2-2-1

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 85-77-2

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Eagles 15-7, Oct. 27, 2013

LAST WEEK — Giants beat Falcons 30-20; Eagles beat Rams 34-28

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 13, Eagles No. 4

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (17).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (10), PASS (25).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (23), PASS (9).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles or Giants have won NFC East 11 of 14 years since 2000. ... Eagles have won seven of past 10 meetings. ... Giants begin stretch of six straight games vs. teams that currently have winning records. ... QB Eli Manning makes 157th consecutive start. ... RB Andre Williams and WR Odell Beckham Jr. last week were first Giants rookies to score TDs by rushing and receiving in same game since George Adams and Mark Bavaro did it twice in 1985. ... Defense has allowed one 100-yard rusher since Week 4 in 2013. ... Manning 30-7 in October. ... Eagles have won 11 of past 13 regular-season games, including seven consecutive victories at home. ... With seven non-offensive touchdowns (four special teams, three defensive), Eagles one shy of tying team record set in 1952. ... In past 12 games that WR Jeremy Maclin and QB Nick Foles have played together, they have combined for 62 receptions, 908 yards and seven TDs. ... Makeshift offensive line hasn’t allowed sack in three games and only one in past four games.

