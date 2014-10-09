Giants-Eagles Capsule

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Giants-Eagles Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (4-1)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 3-2, Philadelphia 2-2-1

Other news
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 85-77-2

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Eagles 15-7, Oct. 27, 2013

LAST WEEK — Giants beat Falcons 30-20; Eagles beat Rams 34-28

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 13, Eagles No. 4

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (17).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (10), PASS (25).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (23), PASS (9).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles or Giants have won NFC East 11 of 14 years since 2000. ... Eagles have won seven of past 10 meetings. ... Giants begin stretch of six straight games vs. teams that currently have winning records. ... QB Eli Manning makes 157th consecutive start. ... RB Andre Williams and WR Odell Beckham Jr. last week were first Giants rookies to score TDs by rushing and receiving in same game since George Adams and Mark Bavaro did it twice in 1985. ... Defense has allowed one 100-yard rusher since Week 4 in 2013. ... Manning 30-7 in October. ... Eagles have won 11 of past 13 regular-season games, including seven consecutive victories at home. ... With seven non-offensive touchdowns (four special teams, three defensive), Eagles one shy of tying team record set in 1952. ... In past 12 games that WR Jeremy Maclin and QB Nick Foles have played together, they have combined for 62 receptions, 908 yards and seven TDs. ... Makeshift offensive line hasn’t allowed sack in three games and only one in past four games.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL