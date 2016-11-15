Giants receiver Victor Cruz out with ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Victor Cruz is going to miss the New York Giants game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night with an ankle injury.

Cruz was hurt in the second quarter of last week’s win over the Philadelphia and he did not practice all week. It’s the first game he was missed this season after being sidelined last season with a calf injury that required surgery.

Rookie Roger Lewis Jr. will start for Cruz.

Former Bengals cornerback Leon Hall also is among the Giants’ inactives.

Middle linebacker Rey Maualuga is the only starter missing from the Bengals’ lineup. He was ruled out Saturday with a leg injury. Vincent Rey replaces him.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL