Giants snap 7-game skid, beat Titans 36-7

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Giants snap 7-game skid, beat Titans 36-7

By TERESA M. WALKER
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tom Coughlin is proud his Giants finally ended their painful skid by finishing off a big lead.

Even if their win came at the expense of a Tennessee team with more problems than New York.

Eli Manning threw for 260 yards and a touchdown, and New York snapped a seven-game losing streak by routing the Titans 36-7 Sunday.

“I don’t want to use that word relief,” Coughlin said. “We work hard for that outcome, and we didn’t get it. We finally got a win after many weeks of starving. We feel good about that. We’re going to smile a little bit about the win before we get started on Washington. That’ll be about 10 minutes from now.”

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

The Giants (4-9) won for the first time since Oct. 5 with two rookies having big games. Odell Beckham Jr. set a team rookie record with his fourth game with 100 yards receiving this season: 11 catches for 130 yards and a TD. Andre Williams ran for a season-high 131 yards, including a 50-yard TD.

Tennessee (2-11) lost its seventh straight and for the 11th time in 12 games with a performance that had fans booing and even a handful wearing paper bags over their heads. This is the franchise’s longest slide since losing 11 straight in 1994 as the then-Houston Oilers.

The Titans’ loss became even more painful with rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger hurting his sprained right shoulder in the fourth quarter, and he did not return. Mettenberger said his shoulder hurt after the game, and he will have an MRI exam Monday.

“Obviously, it was a tough day today,” Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said. “It’s not fun, but we’re working. The only thing is our guys, they’re trying, they’re working hard, and we’ll keep working and come out of it.”

The Giants came in with an NFL-high 19 players on injured reserve but relatively healthy on offense, even with running back Rashad Jennings not starting because of a sore ankle that kept him out of practice. With Manning and Beckham connecting early and often, they helped the Giants dominate with a 402-207 edge in total offense.

Manning was excited they got the win a week after blowing a 21-0 lead in losing to the Jaguars.

“We got off to the fast start which we’ve been doing the last few weeks, but we came out in the second half and finished the game,” Manning said.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who played on this field in college at Tennessee State, had a 36-yard TD off an interception wiped out by a personal foul on Damontre Moore for a hit on Mettenberger. Josh Brown kicked his fifth field goal for a 36-7 lead.

With plenty of fans in New York blue on hand, the Giants dominated the first quarter, taking a 17-0 lead with a 151-6 edge in total offense. Beckham notched his seventh game with at least 90 yards receiving and a TD in the first 11 minutes. Devon Kennard sacked Mettenberger, with the rookie fumbling, and Markus Kuhn ran the recovery 26 yards for a TD.

Beckham also got to throw his first pass attempt, a heave that went about 60 yards, falling incomplete in the end zone after a handoff from Manning.

“We were just a little short,” said Beckham, the first rookie with at least 90 yards receiving in six straight games.

The Giants were up 23-0 at halftime. The lead that would have been even bigger if not for the Titans at least forcing them to settle for three field goals from Brown, two when New York had first-and-goal.

For Tennessee, the patchwork effect on offense showed. The Titans had only four players that started the season at their positions with left tackle Taylor Lewan and right tackle Michael Oher missing their second straight starts because of injuries. When right tackle Byron Stingily went down, Tennessee finished with a tackle signed Tuesday.

The Titans’ only points came when Marqueston Huff returned an interception 23 yards for a TD. The Titans couldn’t even run out the final seconds of the first half properly, drawing a penalty for an illegal snap that prompted boos from fans still paying attention.

NOTES: Beckham’s club record topped the mark set by Byron Williams in 1983. ... This was only the second time a Giants running back topped 100 yards this season. Jennings had 176 on Sept. 21 vs Houston. ... Williams’ TD run was the longest this season for the Giants, topping a 23-yarder by Jennings. ... New York snapped a five-game skid in this series vs. the Titans.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker