FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Goffin to face Gasquet in Open Sud de France semis

 
Share

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Top seed David Goffin did not face a break point as he beat qualifier Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France.

Goffin, who had an excellent season last year capped by a runners-up spot at the ATP Finals, next meets triple champion Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet got off to a slow start against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur but eventually progressed 6-4, 6-2 at the indoor tournament. He was 4-1 down before winning 11 of the last 13 games.

Third seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces Lucas Pouille in the other semifinal.

Tsonga defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (1) while his French Davis Cup teammate beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4.