FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Goodson, Wofford top The Citadel 20-16 on Stoddard’s late TD

 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Goodson threw for 219 yards and accounted for two touchdowns and Andre Stoddard’s late touchdown run help Wofford beat The Citadel 20-16 on Saturday night for The Terriers’ 11th consecutive regular-season win.

Chase Nelson had seven carries for 23 yards, including first-down runs on third-and-1 and third-and-8, to set up Stoddard’s 3-yard scoring run that made it 20-16 with 1:10 to play.

Nelson finished with just 38 yards rushing on 11 carries. Wofford (6-0, 4-0 Southern Conference) had more yards passing (219) than rushing (99) in a game for the first time since a 39-12 loss at The Citadel on Oct. 10, 2015. The Terriers were limited to fewer than 100 yards rushing for the first time since being held to 78 by West Virginia on Sept. 10, 2005.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-3) beat Wofford in the 2016 FCS Playoffs. The Terriers came in ranked No. 5, and The Citadel No. 22, in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Goodson capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter and his 59-yard TD pass to Jason Hill made it 14-14 early in the third.

