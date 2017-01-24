Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Green Bay pulls away from Cleveland St late, wins 83-73

 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Charles Cooper scored 16 points and added seven rebounds to help Green Bay to an 83-73 win over Cleveland State on Monday night.

Kerem Kanter and Warren Jones each finished with 15 points, with Kanter adding seven boards, for the Phoenix (12-8, 6-2 Horizon League), who snapped a two-game skid. Green Bay shot 50 percent from the field and went to the free throw line 37 times. Kanter, Cooper, and Jones combined for 28 attempts.

Green Bay led by two at the half and just one, 54-55, with 9:54 left but pulled away from there. Cooper made a layup which sparked an 11-0 run for a 12-point Phoenix lead, and a Cooper free throw with 4:08 remaining made the lead a game-high 15 (73-58).

Rob Edwards hit five 3s and scored 28 points for the Vikings (6-15, 2-7). Bobby Word added 19 on 6-of-22 shooting.