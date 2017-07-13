Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Griner dunks, has 28 points to help Mercury beat Dream 89-84

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had her 10th career dunk and scored 28 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Griner’s offensive rebound and layup extended Phoenix’s lead to 85-82 with 44 seconds left. After Elizabeth Williams’ basket at the other end, Diana Taurasi hit her sixth 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds to go for a four-point lead.

Taurasi finished with 20 points for Phoenix (11-6), which opened the fourth on a 17-6 run for a 78-73 lead.

Griner made all 10 of her free throws and Phoenix hit 22 straight free throws — a franchise record for a single game — before Camille Little missed with 2.9 seconds left.

Layshia Clarendon scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and had 10 assists for Atlanta (8-9). Brittney Sykes added 16 points, and Williams grabbed 10 rebounds.

Atlanta started the third on a 19-9 spurt, with nine points by Tiffany Hayes and six by Clarendon, for a 65-53 lead.