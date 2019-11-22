Pritzker spending more of his own money on Capitol office

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker is financing another government office rehab.

The governor’s office announced Friday that the governor’s offices in the state Capitol will be renovated for about $40,000.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (a-boo-DAY'-uh) says the governor’s second-floor private office will be soundproofed and the reception area reconfigured.

The first-year Democrat spent $275,000 of his own money last summer to upgrade the executive offices in Chicago’s James R. Thompson Center. He took nearly $1 million out of his pocket to continue renovating the 1855 Governor’s Mansion in Springfield and to upgrade the governor’s southern Illinois DuQuoin home.

Pritzker’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana, chipped in $1 million of their own to kick off their $15 million fundraiser to rehabilitate the mansion. It was completed in 2018.