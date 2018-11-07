FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kristi Noem to be South Dakota’s first female governor

By JAMES NORD
 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kristi Noem overcame an unusually strong Democratic challenge to win the South Dakota governor’s race Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the office in the state’s history.

Noem, a four-term congresswoman, said it’s “pretty humbling” to be elected the state’s first female governor, but that it wasn’t a big focus during the race against Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton. Instead, she drew on her farming and ranching background and congressional achievements — including passing GOP tax cuts — to claim the historic victory.

“I feel relieved,” Noem told The Associated Press. “We worked hard and shared my vision for the state, and I’m just very grateful that the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to be their next governor.”

Sutton’s strong campaign gave Democrats rare hope in a statewide election. He cast himself as a moderate, with pro-gun and anti-abortion stances that made him palatable to many Republican voters, to push Noem hard to the finish. His unusual life story — former rodeo cowboy who turned to politics after a paralyzing injury — brought him added attention.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

Noem replaces replace term-limited Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Sutton — a self-described “pro-life and pro-Second Amendment” moderate — cast himself as an anti-corruption crusader who would buck the status quo in the wake of financial misconduct scandals that grabbed South Dakota headlines.

Noem reminded voters that Sutton is a Democrat and tried to tie him to 2016 Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. She also asserted — over Sutton’s denials — that he backs a state income tax for South Dakota, one of seven states without it.

“If Billie believed everything that he said in this campaign, he’d be a Republican, but he’s not. He’s a Democrat,” Noem said during a late October debate.

She has promised to protect state residents from tax increases and more government regulations, improve state transparency and fight federal government intrusion. Noem said her experience helped her win, and now her priorities are focusing on education, filling workforce needs and dealing with public safety issues.

Ramona Rupp, a Republican from Sioux Falls, said she supported Noem based on the congresswoman’s experience and because she seems like a hard worker. The 64-year-old retiree said she hopes Noem keeps her promise not to raise taxes.

“I just feel it’s time to get more females involved, too,” said Rupp, noting, though, that her vote is based on the best candidate, not on gender. “There’s always room for change, and, you know, she’s proven herself over and over.”

Noem, who has roots in ranching and farming, brought major strengths to the race: a nearly 100,000-voter GOP advantage, experience running statewide campaigns and support from the state’s dominant political party and its top officials. She also significantly outraised and outspent Sutton.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics