FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Trump to speak to veterans group in Kentucky

 
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Kentucky next week (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump will speak to a military veterans group’s annual national convention next week in Kentucky, where he is also headlining a fundraiser in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection campaign.

AMVETS said Trump will speak Aug. 21 in Louisville, where more than 2,500 veterans are expected at its convention.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

The Bevin fundraiser is also in Louisville. The incumbent is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up as a close election.

___

10:55 a.m.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s campaign says President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser in support of the Republican governor’s reelection campaign in Kentucky’s largest city.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Monday the fundraiser is set for Aug. 21 in Louisville.

Bevin plays up his ties with Trump in making his pitch for a second term. The incumbent is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up as a close election.

Paine says Bevin is thankful for Trump’s “friendship and strong support.” Bevin points to job growth and low unemployment during his term.

Trump tweeted his support for Bevin and recorded a phone message that went out to Republican voters on the eve of the May primary. But Bevin won barely more than half the GOP vote.