Beshear to Kentucky teachers: Help is on the way

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Beshear to Kentucky teachers: Help is on the way

By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On election night, long before his win in the Kentucky governor’s race became official, Democrat Andy Beshear made clear who he thought helped make it happen.

“To our educators, this is your victory,” Beshear proclaimed in a Nov. 5 victory speech as he maintained a slim 5,000-vote margin.

Now that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has conceded, Beshear is moving quickly to translate the political activism of teachers that began in 2018 and persisted through this year’s election into tangible school improvements.

Teachers staged large demonstrations at Kentucky’s Capitol in Frankfort the past two years as part of a national wave of teacher activism. Many of the teachers who chanted “We will remember in November” during their statehouse protests in Kentucky later remobilized as part of a vast grassroots effort on Beshear’s behalf.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Beshear, who capitalized on the teachers’ feud with Bevin over pension and education policies, is starting work on his promises to educators as he prepares a budget plan to submit to the GOP-dominated legislature in early 2020. The cornerstone is a $2,000 pay raise for public school teachers — an incentive he said is needed to resolve a statewide teacher shortage.

“We are always going to lead with our values of public education, health care, good jobs that pay good wages and ensuring that we fully fund our pensions,” Beshear said Friday in outlining his budget plans for the coming year.

Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman, an educator, made a pitch for the teacher pay raise at the same Friday event, where Beshear announced transition teams.

“Our children deserve a top-notch education,” she said. “It’s time that our educators are treated with respect and, more appropriately, compensated for their dedication to our children.”

Education may be one area where Beshear can find common ground with Republicans, though it won’t be easy. Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney recently listed education as a top priority for House Republicans. As for Beshear’s proposed teacher pay raise, he said: “It’s easy to say that when you’re on the campaign trail, but the reality is you’ve got to be able to have the funds to pay for that. We would love to do that if we can.”

Beshear also has proposed shrinking class sizes, expanding preschool and increasing mental health services for children. He has acknowledged that sacrifices might have to be made elsewhere in the budget while promising that “we’re going to fund public education.”

On Friday, Beshear reiterated his intention to reshape the Kentucky Board of Education with new appointees.

Teachers vowed to support the push to make education “the ultimate priority” in Kentucky.

“This election isn’t the end of educator activism in Kentucky,” Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell said Thursday after Bevin conceded to Beshear. “It’s just the beginning.”

Michelle Gambill, an eighth-grade teacher in eastern Kentucky, said Friday that Bevin’s “harsh tones and rude words” turned teachers and other public employees against him.

“I think a lot of the election was ‘anybody but Bevin,’” said Gambill, who voted for Bevin four years ago but backed Beshear in last week’s election.

David Turner, a spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association, said teachers were vital to Beshear’s victory.

“The key thing that Matt Bevin never seemed to understand is that when he attacked teachers, it was not just an attack on them; it was an attack on the communities in which they serve,” he said.

Teacher activism swelled when Bevin and Republican lawmakers tried to overhaul public pension systems. That led to a showdown between Bevin and Beshear, who as attorney general filed a lawsuit that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to strike down a Bevin-supported pension law.

When Bevin’s administration sought educators’ records to investigate them for missing school to attend rallies, Beshear sued to try to block the subpoenas.

Beshear said on election night that the teachers’ activism won’t be forgotten.

“Your courage to stand up and fight against all the bullying and name-calling helped galvanize our entire state,” he said.