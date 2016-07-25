A look at Missouri GOP candidate for governor John Brunner
A look at suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, a Republican hoping to be Missouri’s next governor:
NAME: John G. Brunner
AGE: 64. Born Dec. 8, 1951.
HOME: St. Louis
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Harding University; master’s in business administration from Washington University.
EXPERIENCE: Never before held elected office; served as a captain in the Marines; former chairman and CEO of personal care product company Vi-Jon Inc.; lost 2012 bid for U.S. Senate.
FAMILY: Wife, Jan Brunner; grown children Elizabeth, Virginia and John.