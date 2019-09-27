Haggerty gets 2nd term as ITF president

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Haggerty gets 2nd term as ITF president

 
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — David Haggerty has been re-elected as president of the International Tennis Federation.

The American was up against three other candidates — David Miley, Anil Khanna and Ivo Kaderka — and won 60.5% of the 428 votes cast on Friday, ensuring there was no need for a second round of voting.

Among the tasks facing Haggerty in his second term as president, which runs until 2023, is reform of the Fed Cup.

Haggerty oversaw drastic changes to the historic but ailing Davis Cup in his first term, with the ITF agreeing on a 25-year deal for the men’s team competition with the Kosmos agency whose investors include Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique.

The revamped Davis Cup arrives in November with 18 nations playing over seven days in a single city, Madrid, to end the 2019 season. It faces competition from new team events, including the Laver Cup co-owned by Roger Federer and played in September since 2017, and the ATP Cup which launches in Australia in January.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports