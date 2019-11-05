Hakimi scores 2 in Dortmund’s comeback win over Inter

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Hakimi scores 2 in Dortmund’s comeback win over Inter

 
Share

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Achraf Hakimi scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came back from two goals down to beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund went into the break 2-0 down after its defense failed to cope with Inter’s movement in attack, but charged back into the game in the second half to take second place in Group F.

“Inter was very clinical in the first half. They scored twice from two chances, we did not,” Dortmund captain Mats Hummels said.

“We left them little room to breathe after the break and played a really strong second half.”

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Hakimi kick-started Dortmund’s comeback in the 51st minute, darting in from wide to a center-forward position to knock in a cross by Mario Götze.

Dortmund pulled level when Paco Alcácer came off the bench and used his first touch to intercept a throw-in and set up Julian Brandt to score.

More pace from Hakimi bagged the third. The full-back on loan from Real Madrid received a smart through-ball from Jadon Sancho and finished calmly for his fourth Champions League goal in as many games.

Inter substitute Stefano Sensi nearly leveled in the 90th but shot at goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

The win gave Dortmund a measure of revenge for its 2-0 defeat in Milan in the reverse fixture last month. That remains Dortmund’s only loss since August across 12 matches in all competitions.

Hakimi turned 21 the day before the game. “It’s a really nice birthday present — the two goals and the win for the whole team,” he said.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez and Matías Vecino had given Inter the lead in a first half which showcased the Italian team’s creativity and versatility. Dortmund looked just as flat in the first half as Inter did for much of the second.

Martínez opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a burst of individual brilliance, picking up the ball on the right flank and cutting inside past three Dortmund defenders before scoring with a powerful finish.

Inter dominated the first half and could have scored again when Romelu Lukaku hit the post on an otherwise quiet night for the Belgian, who was substituted midway through the second half.

Where Martínez’s goal was a solo affair, Vecino’s was all about the team. Inter won the ball near its own box and played a rapid, incisive move up the pitch, culminating in Antonio Candreva passing square for Vecino to score.

After the final whistle, Martínez lay flat as defeat hit Inter hard.

Group F leader Barcelona drew 0-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the early game and has eight points, one more than Dortmund. Inter has four and will likely struggle to qualify if it doesn’t win at Slavia in its next game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports