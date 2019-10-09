Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun accused of sex discrimination

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun accused of sex discrimination

By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where Calhoun now works.

Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the small Catholic school in West Hartford, which began admitting men in 2018. She alleges violations of Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education, including athletics.

Piscitelli’s attorneys say she was fired in June after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, whom she alleges helped turn the department into “a boys club” after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team.

Diana Sousa, a school spokeswomen, said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Other news
FILE - Jeff Zucker, then Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports and President, CNN Worldwide listens in the spin room after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN on July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The entertainment publication Variety is under fire for an article it published this week about the former CNN chief. The article by Tatiana Siegel, which initially ran online Tuesday, depicted Zucker as badmouthing his successor at CNN, Chris Licht, while simultaneously trying to buy the news organization that fired him in early 2021. Zucker has called for the story to be retracted. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Variety revises article on former CNN chief Jeff Zucker that was sharply criticized
FILE - Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover. The New Orleans Saints have brought back former tight end Jimmy Graham and also agreed to contract terms with guard Trai Turner. The moves came Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as veterans reported for the club's training camp at team headquarters. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Defense presses case that mental illness spurred Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

“We have received and are reviewing the lawsuit,” she said in an email. “The University of Saint Joseph takes compliance with all matters relating to Title IX very seriously.”

A message seeking comment was left for Calhoun, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit seeks Piscitelli’s reinstatement, back pay and other unspecified monetary damages.

Piscitelli alleges, among other things, that the former UConn coach once called her “hot” and forced her to perform menial tasks, including opening the door to Calhoun’s office for him, even when he had the keys.

“There was an instance in which Calhoun knocked a number of single-serve coffee ‘K-cups’ onto the floor and stepped on them, creating a mess of coffee grounds and packaging on the floor and made plaintiff clean them up, stating that if he made such a mess at home, his wife would clean up after him,” according to the lawsuit.

Piscitelli also alleges that she was belittled by other male members of the athletic department who received preferential treatment and would “frequently leave work to play golf with Calhoun during the workday.”

Calhoun, who has a lifetime coaching record of 889-392, retired from UConn in 2012 with three national titles. He turned UConn into a feeder school for the NBA, sending more than two dozen players to the league, including Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton and Kemba Walker. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2005.

Calhoun said he returned to coaching (despite battling stomach cancer) because he liked the idea of building a program from scratch. He recruited the Saint Joseph team (17 freshmen and three transfers), put together the schedule and led fundraising for a new gym.

He guided the team to 16-12 record in its inaugural year and won a special ESPY award in July for his career as the nation’s “Best Coach.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25