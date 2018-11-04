FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hanyu wins Grand Prix skating gold in dominant style

 
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu started his Grand Prix season with a commanding victory by almost 40 points at the Helsinki round on Sunday.

With a 13-point lead from Saturday’s short program, the Japanese skater scored 190.43 points in the free skate to win with a total score of 297.12.

Hanyu executed four quadruple jumps including a quad toeloop-triple axel combination, though with some less-than-perfect landings, to an ecstatic reception from the crowd. Flowers and stuffed toys cascaded onto the ice after his skate.

Hanyu’s short program, free skate and total scores are the highest in the Grand Prix series so far this year.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

Experienced Czech skater Michal Brezina was second with a 257.98-point total for his second Grand Prix silver of 2018.

That will almost certainly be enough for Brezina to qualify for the Grand Prix Final for the first time in seven years, depending on the results of later Grand Prix events.

South Korea’s Cha Junhwan earned a second bronze this year with 243.19, continuing a breakout season for the 17-year-old South Korean, who placed 15th on home ice at the Olympics in February, one place ahead of Brezina.

Russia swept the gold medals in the other three events in Helsinki on Saturday when Olympic champion Alina Zagitova lead the way with gold in the women’s event. Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won in pairs, while Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took the ice dance title.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports