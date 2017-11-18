FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Harding, Richardson lead Weber St past James Madison 73-65

 
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Ryan Richardson hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 to power Weber State to a 73-65 victory over James Madison at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

Zach Braxton contributed 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1), who shot 55 percent (22 of 40) from the floor and 44 percent from 3-point range (8 of 18).

Joey McLean hit all seven of his free throws and scored 21 for the Dukes (1-3). Stuckey Mosley added 13 points, but hit just 3 of 10 from the field.

Weber State, which had never played outside the U.S., has split its first two games in the tournament. JMU has dropped its first two games at the event.

Harding had 10 points in the first half and Richardson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the second with 6:55 left in the first half as the Wildcats turned a tie game into a 42-36 advantage at halftime. The Dukes could get no closer than six points in the second half.