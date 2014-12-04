Hawaiian Electric and Taser are big market movers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., up $4.03 to $32.22

The electrical utility is being bought by NextEra Energy Inc. for $4.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Rite Aid Corp., up 12 cents to $5.58

The drugstore operator’s sales at stores open at least a year, a key measure of financial health, rose 5.1 percent in November and beat forecasts.

Enbridge Inc., up $4.92 to $52.80

The energy distribution company will increase its next quarterly dividend by 33 percent and it issued an upbeat outlook.

Barnes & Noble Inc., down $1.21 to $21.03

The bookseller is ending its deal with Microsoft for its Nook e-book reader and reported worse-than-expected quarterly profit.

Aeropostale Inc., down 71 to $2.48

The teen retailer’s loss widened in its most recent quarter and its forecast for the holiday shopping season mostly fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nasdaq

Plug Power Inc., up 20 cents to $3.70

The fuel cell systems maker signed a multiyear, $20 million contract with a “major North American telecommunications provider.”

Array BioPharma Inc., up 56 cents to $4.47

The biotechnology company will regain rights to a potential cancer treatment and receive up to $85 million from Novartis in a closing payment.

Taser International Inc., up $1.29 to $24.15

The stun gun company said several police departments have put in large orders for its Axon body-worn cameras.

Avago Technologies Ltd., up $7.94 to $103.07

The chipmaker reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue results and gave a positive fiscal outlook.