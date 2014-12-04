Hawaiian Electric and Taser are big market movers

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Hawaiian Electric and Taser are big market movers

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., up $4.03 to $32.22

The electrical utility is being bought by NextEra Energy Inc. for $4.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Rite Aid Corp., up 12 cents to $5.58

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

The drugstore operator’s sales at stores open at least a year, a key measure of financial health, rose 5.1 percent in November and beat forecasts.

Enbridge Inc., up $4.92 to $52.80

The energy distribution company will increase its next quarterly dividend by 33 percent and it issued an upbeat outlook.

Barnes & Noble Inc., down $1.21 to $21.03

The bookseller is ending its deal with Microsoft for its Nook e-book reader and reported worse-than-expected quarterly profit.

Aeropostale Inc., down 71 to $2.48

The teen retailer’s loss widened in its most recent quarter and its forecast for the holiday shopping season mostly fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nasdaq

Plug Power Inc., up 20 cents to $3.70

The fuel cell systems maker signed a multiyear, $20 million contract with a “major North American telecommunications provider.”

Array BioPharma Inc., up 56 cents to $4.47

The biotechnology company will regain rights to a potential cancer treatment and receive up to $85 million from Novartis in a closing payment.

Taser International Inc., up $1.29 to $24.15

The stun gun company said several police departments have put in large orders for its Axon body-worn cameras.

Avago Technologies Ltd., up $7.94 to $103.07

The chipmaker reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue results and gave a positive fiscal outlook.