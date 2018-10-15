FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawks exercise contract options on Bembry, Prince, Collins

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have exercised their 2019-20 contract options on DeAndre’ Bembry, Taurean Prince and John Collins.

Bembry, the No. 21 pick by the Hawks in the 2016 draft, has averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in his first two games. He made three starts last season while averaging 5.2 points.

Prince, acquired by the Hawks from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade on July 7, 2016, started all 82 games for Atlanta last season and averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Collins, the 19th pick in the 2017 draft, is one of the keys to Atlanta’s rebuilding process. The forward/center averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds and was named to the NBA’s all-rookie second team.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports