Heisman Trophy winner Henry highlights AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry of Alabama and finalists Deshaun Watson of Clemson and Christian McCaffrey of Stanford highlight The Associated Press All-America team.

The team released Sunday features Henry and Leonard Fournette of LSU as first-team running backs. Watson is the quarterback on the first team. McCaffrey, who set an NCAA record for all-purpose yards this season, made the first team as an all-purpose player.

No. 2 Alabama and No. 18 Baylor have the most players on the first team with three apiece. Joining Henry from Alabama are linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson. Baylor is represented by receiver Corey Coleman, offensive tackle Spencer Drango and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the second team quarterback and Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds made third team.

Clemson (Watson and defensive end Shaq Lawson), Stanford (McCaffrey and guard Joshua Garnett) and Ohio State (safety Vonn Bell and tackle Taylor Decker) each had two players on the first team.

The Southeastern Conference had the most players on the first team with six, followed by the Big Ten with five, including Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib.

___

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Deshaun Watson, sophomore, Clemson.

Running backs — Derrick Henry, junior, Alabama; Leonard Fournette, sophomore, LSU.

Tackles — Taylor Decker, senior, Ohio State; Spencer Drango, senior, Baylor.

Guards — Joshua Garnett, senior, Stanford; Landon Turner, senior, North Carolina.

Center — Jack Allen, senior, Michigan State.

Receivers — Corey Coleman, junior, Baylor; Josh Doctson, senior, TCU.

Tight end — Hunter Henry, junior, Arkansas.

All-purpose player — Christian McCaffrey, sophomore, Stanford.

Kicker — Ka’imi Fairbairn, senior, UCLA.

Defense

Ends — Shaq Lawson, junior, Clemson; Carl Nassib, senior, Penn State.

Tackles — A’Shawn Robinson, junior, Alabama; Andrew Billings, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers — Reggie Ragland, senior, Alabama; Tyler Matakevich, senior, Temple; Jaylon Smith, junior, Notre Dame.

Cornerbacks — Desmond King, junior, Iowa; Vernon Hargreaves III, junior, Florida.

Safeties — Jeremy Cash, senior, Duke; Vonn Bell, junior, Ohio State.

Punter — Tom Hackett, senior, Utah.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Baker Mayfield, junior, Oklahoma.

Running backs — Dalvin Cook, sophomore, Florida State; Ezekiel Elliott, junior, Ohio State.

Tackles — Jack Conklin, junior, Michigan State; Ronnie Stanley, senior, Notre Dame.

Guards — Sebastian Tretola, senior, Arkansas; Pat Elflein, junior, Ohio State.

Center — Ryan Kelly, senior, Alabama.

Receivers — Will Fuller, junior, Notre Dame; JuJu Smith-Schuster, sophomore, Southern California.

Tight end — Jake Butt, junior, Michigan.

All-purpose player — Morgan Burns, senior, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Elliott, junior, Memphis.

Defense

Ends — Joey Bosa, junior, Ohio State; DeForest Buckner, senior, Oregon.

Tackles — Robert Nkemdiche, junior, Mississippi; Sheldon Day, senior, Notre Dame.

Linebackers — Joe Schobert, senior, Wisconsin; Kentrell Brothers, senior, Missouri; Eric Striker, senior, Oklahoma.

Cornerbacks — Jourdan Lewis, junior, Michigan; Jalen Ramsey, junior, Florida State.

Safeties — Trae Elston, senior, Mississippi; Jayron Kearse, junior, Clemson.

Punter — Drew Kaser, senior, Texas A&M.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Keenan Reynolds, senior, Navy.

Running backs — Royce Freeman, sophomore, Oregon; Larry Rose III, sophomore, New Mexico State.

Tackles — Jason Spriggs, senior, Indiana; Vadal Alexander, senior, LSU.

Guards — Dan Feeney, junior, Indiana; Joe Thuney, senior, North Carolina State.

Center — Austin Blythe, senior, Iowa.

Receivers — Laquon Treadwell, junior, Mississippi; Roger Lewis, sophomore, Bowling Green.

Tight end — Austin Hooper, junior, Stanford.

All-purpose player — Jakeem Grant, senior, Texas Tech.

Kicker — Aidan Schneider, sophomore, Oregon.

Defense

Ends — Shilique Calhoun, senior, Michigan State; Myles Garrett, sophomore, Texas A&M.

Tackles — Jonathan Bullard, senior, Florida; Kenny Clark, junior, UCLA.

Linebackers — Su’a Cravens, junior, Southern California; Blake Martinez, senior, Stanford; Anthony Walker, sophomore, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks — Mackensie Alexander, sophomore, Clemson; Shawun Lurry, sophomore, Northern Illinois.

Safeties — Eddie Jackson, junior, Alabama; Darian Thompson, senior, Boise State.

Punter — Hayden Hunt, junior, Colorado State.

___

All-America selection panel

Kirk Bohls, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman; Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal; Jon Wilner, San Jose (California) Mercury News; Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News; Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville, Tennessee; Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Tim Griffin, San Antonio Express-News; Brian Howell, Daily Camera (Boulder, Colorado); Sam Werner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Eric Hansen; The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Sam McKewon, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald; John Adams, Knoxville (Tennessee) News Sentinel; Garry Smits, The Florida Times-Union; Keith Sargeant; New Jersey Advance Media.

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this report.