High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Lansing (Oakland)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|14
|.333
|6
___
|Wednesday’s Games
South Bend 5, West Michigan 0
Fort Wayne 11, Lake County 3
Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 6
Great Lakes 9, Lansing 7
Wisconsin 8, Dayton 5
Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2
|Thursday’s Games
Great Lakes 3, Lansing 1
Wisconsin 11, Dayton 2
West Michigan 7, South Bend 6
Lake County 11, Fort Wayne 2
Cedar Rapids 9, Peoria 3
Beloit 4, Quad Cities 0
|Friday’s Games
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.