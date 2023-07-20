High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Lansing (Oakland)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|13
|.350
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lansing 2, Great Lakes 0
Wisconsin 9, Dayton 8
West Michigan 4, South Bend 0
Lake County 8, Fort Wayne 5
Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Quad Cities 6, Beloit 4
|Wednesday’s Games
South Bend 5, West Michigan 0
Fort Wayne 11, Lake County 3
Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 6
Great Lakes 9, Lansing 7
Wisconsin 8, Dayton 5
Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2
|Thursday’s Games
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.