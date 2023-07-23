Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives

High-A Midwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)149.609
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1310.5651
Dayton (Cincinnati)1112.4783
Lake County (Cleveland)1013.4354
Lansing (Oakland)1013.4354
West Michigan (Detroit)1013.4354

West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)158.652
Peoria (St. Louis)1310.5652
Beloit (Miami)1211.5223
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)1211.5223
Quad Cities (Kansas City)914.3916
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)914.3916

___

Friday’s Games

Other news
In this photo provided by SailGP, Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula One world champion and investor of Germany SailGP Team, takes control of the wheel onboard the Germany SailGP Team F50 catamaran as he joins the Germany SailGP Team for a sixth sailor experience on Race Day 1 of the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Simon Bruty/SailGP via AP)
Slingsby puts Aussies in SailGP lead; former F1 champ Vettel takes German boat for a spin
Three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia navigated through a tight course and marginal conditions to take the lead of the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix with finishes of first, second and fourth in fleet racing on the Port of L.A.’s Outer Harbor.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after a win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Christian Vásquez and Michael A. Taylor deliver key hits in 7th, lead Twins past White Sox 3-2
Christian Vásquez drove in the tying run and Michael A. Taylor followed with an RBI single, all in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates his home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Campusano homers and gets 4 hits as the Padres rout the Tigers 14-3
Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 for the 4,000th win in franchise history.
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick reacts after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Frelick’s exceptional debut performance helps Brewers rally to beat Braves 4-3
Sal Frelick went 3 for 3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

Lansing 8, Great Lakes 6

Dayton 6, Wisconsin 2

South Bend 7, West Michigan 1

Lake County 9, Fort Wayne 0

Cedar Rapids 8, Peoria 5

Beloit 8, Quad Cities 5

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 6, Lake County 4

Lansing 2, Great Lakes 1

Quad Cities 7, Beloit 2

Dayton 3, Wisconsin 0

South Bend 10, West Michigan 7

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Lake County at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 2:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.

West Michigan at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Beloit at Lake County, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.