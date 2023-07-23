High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Lansing (Oakland)
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Beloit (Miami)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Lansing 8, Great Lakes 6
Dayton 6, Wisconsin 2
South Bend 7, West Michigan 1
Lake County 9, Fort Wayne 0
Cedar Rapids 8, Peoria 5
Beloit 8, Quad Cities 5
|Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne 6, Lake County 4
Lansing 2, Great Lakes 1
Quad Cities 7, Beloit 2
Dayton 3, Wisconsin 0
South Bend 10, West Michigan 7
Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2
|Sunday’s Games
Great Lakes at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 2:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Beloit at Lake County, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.