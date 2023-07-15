High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Lansing (Oakland)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|11
|.313
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Lansing 8, West Michigan 1
Lake County 8, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 2
South Bend 9, Quad Cities 4
Cedar Rapids 15, Beloit 2
Peoria 3, Wisconsin 2, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled