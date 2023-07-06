High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Lansing (Oakland)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Beloit (Miami)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 7
Great Lakes 6, Dayton 5
Lansing 7, Lake County 4
Peoria 9, South Bend 5
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 1
Wisconsin 3, Beloit 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Great Lakes 4, Dayton 2
Lake County 3, Lansing 2
Peoria 6, South Bend 6, susp. bottom of 9
Fort Wayne 6, West Michigan 1
Cedar Rapids 3, Quad Cities 2
Wisconsin 14, Beloit 5
|Thursday’s Games
Peoria at South Bend, 2, 6 p.m.
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.