High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|36
|33
|.522
|10½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|34
|34
|.500
|12
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|34
|35
|.493
|12½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|32
|36
|.471
|14
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|31
|37
|.456
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|32
|37
|.464
|10
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|37
|.456
|10½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|28
|39
|.418
|13
|Beloit (Miami)
|28
|40
|.412
|13½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson can begin building up his roster again after spending much of the past year tearing it down.
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
Dayton 5, Lake County 1
West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 0
South Bend 4, Fort Wayne 1
Peoria 3, Quad Cities 1
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, susp.
Wisconsin 8, Lansing 5
|Sunday’s Games
Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 6, 1st game
Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 3, 2nd game
Dayton 3, Lake County 2
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 6
West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1
Fort Wayne 10, South Bend 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin 12, Lansing 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.