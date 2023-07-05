Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank

High-A Midwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)73.700
Dayton (Cincinnati)64.6001
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)64.6001
West Michigan (Detroit)55.5002
Lansing (Oakland)46.4003
Lake County (Cleveland)28.2005

West Division
WLPct.GB
Peoria (St. Louis)73.700
Beloit (Miami)64.6001
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)64.6001
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)64.6001
Quad Cities (Kansas City)37.3004
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)28.2005

___

Monday’s Games

Other news
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, left, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Basse pursue the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Portland postponed by inclement weather
A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.
Attarat power plant is seen Wednesday, June 7, 2023, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Amman, Jordan. The $2.1 billion Attarat power plant that began officially operating on May 26 has fueled tensions between Beijing and the resource-poor kingdom and set off an international legal battle. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
A troubled new power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raising concerns over Beijing’s influence
Jordan has built a giant power plant meant to fulfill great hopes for energy independence. But the oil shale station in the kingdom’s desert has pushed the country into mounting debt to China.
Kim Neineng, 43, a tribal Kuki, cries as she narrates the killing of her husband, at a relief camp in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Neineng escaped with her four children to a nearby relief camp when a Meitei mob descended on their village. Her husband was killed by the mob — beaten with iron bars, his legs chopped off and then picked and tossed in the raging fire that had already engulfed his home. The deadly conflict between the two ethnic communities has killed at least 120 people. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war
India’s remote northeastern state of Manipur is caught in a deadly conflict between two ethnic communities that have armed themselves and launched brutal attacks against one another.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Stock market today: Asia sinks after a survey shows China’s industrial activity is weakening
Asian stock markets are lower after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated Wednesday.

Great Lakes 5, Lansing 4

Fort Wayne 10, Lake County 7

Quad Cities 11, Wisconsin 1

Peoria 3, Cedar Rapids 2, 10 innings

Beloit 7, South Bend 6

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 7

Great Lakes 6, Dayton 5

Lansing 7, Lake County 4

Peoria 9, South Bend 5

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 1

Wisconsin 3, Beloit 1

Wednesday’s Games

Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.