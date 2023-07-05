High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
|Monday’s Games
Great Lakes 5, Lansing 4
Fort Wayne 10, Lake County 7
Quad Cities 11, Wisconsin 1
Peoria 3, Cedar Rapids 2, 10 innings
Beloit 7, South Bend 6
|Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 7
Great Lakes 6, Dayton 5
Lansing 7, Lake County 4
Peoria 9, South Bend 5
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 1
Wisconsin 3, Beloit 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.