High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 6, 1st game
Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 3, 2nd game
Dayton 3, Lake County 2
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 6
West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1
Fort Wayne 10, South Bend 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin 12, Lansing 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.