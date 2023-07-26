High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Lansing (Oakland)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
___
|Sunday’s Games
Great Lakes 5, Lansing 3
Dayton 6, Wisconsin 5
Lake County 2, Fort Wayne 1
Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 6
Beloit 15, Quad Cities 7
West Michigan 5, South Bend 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake County 2, Beloit 1
Fort Wayne 4, West Michigan 1
Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2
Quad Cities 3, Lansing 1
South Bend 7, Peoria 6
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Beloit at Lake County, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.
Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Beloit at Lake County, 7 P.m.
Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.