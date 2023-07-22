High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Lansing (Oakland)
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|14
|.364
|6
___
|Thursday’s Games
Great Lakes 3, Lansing 1
Wisconsin 11, Dayton 2
West Michigan 7, South Bend 6
Lake County 11, Fort Wayne 2
Cedar Rapids 9, Peoria 3
Beloit 4, Quad Cities 0
|Friday’s Games
Lansing 8, Great Lakes 6
Dayton 6, Wisconsin 2
South Bend 7, West Michigan 1
Lake County 9, Fort Wayne 0
Cedar Rapids 8, Peoria 5
Beloit 8, Quad Cities 5
|Saturday’s Games
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Great Lakes at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 2:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.