United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering

High-A Midwest League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1410.583
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1410.583
Dayton (Cincinnati)1212.5002
Lake County (Cleveland)1113.4583
West Michigan (Detroit)1113.4583
Lansing (Oakland)1014.4174

West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)168.667
Beloit (Miami)1311.5423
Peoria (St. Louis)1311.5423
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)1212.5004
Quad Cities (Kansas City)915.3757
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)915.3757

___

Saturday’s Games

Other news
Joey Logano is towed back to the pits after an accident during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Pocono Raceway boasts its largest NASCAR crowd in more than a decade for Denny Hamlin’s win
Pocono Raceway has hosted its biggest crowd since 2010. The increase was attributed in large part to the track losing one race weekend and a series of fan-friendly upgrades to a track that hosted its first NASCAR race in 1974.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin gestures as West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left, runs on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies 76-2 at stumps after India sets daunting target of 365 in 2nd test
West Indies batted twice on the fourth day with fast-scoring India declaring in-between to set up a final-day showdown, weather permitting, in their second test at Queen’s Park Oval.
Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Washington Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player.

Fort Wayne 6, Lake County 4

Lansing 2, Great Lakes 1

Quad Cities 7, Beloit 2

Dayton 3, Wisconsin 0

South Bend 10, West Michigan 7

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes 5, Lansing 3

Dayton 6, Wisconsin 5

Lake County 2, Fort Wayne 1

Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 6

Beloit 15, Quad Cities 7

West Michigan 5, South Bend 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Beloit at Lake County, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Beloit at Lake County, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

<