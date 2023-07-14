High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Lansing (Oakland)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|11
|.267
|6
___
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.