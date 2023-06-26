High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|3
|0
|1.522
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|3
|0
|1.522
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
Bernardo Arévalo, the surprise of the first round of voting in Guatemala, says the choice in the Aug. 20 presidential runoff is a clear one: Continue living under a corrupt system with his rival or rebuild the country’s democracy with him.
Dayton 5, Lake County 1
West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 0
South Bend 4, Fort Wayne 1
Peoria 3, Quad Cities 1
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, susp.
Wisconsin 8, Lansing 5
|Sunday’s Games
Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 6, 1st game
Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 3, 2nd game
Dayton 3, Lake County 2
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 6
West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1
Fort Wayne 10, South Bend 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin 12, Lansing 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.