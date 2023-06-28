High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Beloit (Miami)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.