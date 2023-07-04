High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Lansing (Oakland)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Beloit (Miami)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|7
|.222
|4
___
|Monday’s Games
Great Lakes 5, Lansing 4
Fort Wayne 10, Lake County 7
Quad Cities 11, Wisconsin 1
Peoria 3, Cedar Rapids 2, 10 innings
Beloit 7, South Bend 6
|Tuesday’s Games
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.