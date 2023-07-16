High-A Midwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|11
|.353
|5
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Other news
Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York’s Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible.
Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business.
Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.
Lansing 8, West Michigan 1
Lake County 8, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 2
South Bend 9, Quad Cities 4
Cedar Rapids 15, Beloit 2
Peoria 3, Wisconsin 2, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Lake County, ppd.
Cedar Rapids 9, Beloit 7
West Michigan 3, Lansing 2
Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 3
South Bend 6, Quad Cities 1
Wisconsin 6, Peoria 3
|Sunday’s Games
Dayton at Lake County, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.