Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises

High-A Midwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)116.647
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)116.647
Dayton (Cincinnati)88.500
Lansing (Oakland)710.4124
West Michigan (Detroit)710.4124
Lake County (Cleveland)610.375

West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)116.647
Peoria (St. Louis)116.647
Beloit (Miami)98.5292
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)98.5292
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)611.3535
Quad Cities (Kansas City)512.2946

___

Friday’s Games

Other news
FILE - Law enforcement and emergency personnel examine an object on the side of the road, center, near Jones Beach on April 11, 2011, in Wantagh, N.Y. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims’ families
Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York’s Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible.
Landscape fabric covers the ground at a legal cannabis farm near Brewster, in north-central Washington state, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in this photo provided by Terry Lee Taylor. Taylor, who operates the Okanogan Gold and Kibble Junction marijuana companies, recently installed the fabric in hopes of keeping dirt and dust contaminated with remnants of the long-banned pesticide DDT off his plants. (Terry Lee Taylor via AP)
Washington legal marijuana farms get back to work after pesticide concerns prompted restrictions
Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business.
Chicago Fire midfielder Gastón Giménez, center, leaps over Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Przybyłko scores in 90th minute, Fire edge Toronto 1-0
Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, and Joey Wiemer, right, celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win
Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.

Lansing 8, West Michigan 1

Lake County 8, Dayton 2

Great Lakes 3, Fort Wayne 2

South Bend 9, Quad Cities 4

Cedar Rapids 15, Beloit 2

Peoria 3, Wisconsin 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, ppd.

Cedar Rapids 9, Beloit 7

West Michigan 3, Lansing 2

Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 3

South Bend 6, Quad Cities 1

Wisconsin 6, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.