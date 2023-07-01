High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Everett 1, Eugene 0
Tri-City 1, Hillsboro 0, 10 innings
Vancouver 12, Spokane 5
|Friday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Spokane 3, 11 innings
Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 4
Eugene 9, Everett 2
|Saturday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.