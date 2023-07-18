FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)135.722
Everett (Seattle)108.5563
Spokane (Colorado)99.5004
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)810.4445
Eugene (San Francisco)711.3896
Hillsboro (Arizona)711.3896

___

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 5, Eugene 3

Other news
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of NFL football training camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Chiefs’ Mahomes ready to build off second Super Bowl title going into training camp
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Advocates for cooling Texas prisons pray during a news conference at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The group is calling for an emergency special session to address the deadly heat effecting inmates. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas heat wave has inmates’ families worried about lack of air conditioning in state’s prisons
As a summer heat wave continues to bake most of Texas, family members of inmates are calling for all of the state’s prisons to be fully air conditioned.
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin’s administration says that as the Republican governor weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the specifics of the crimes that led to their incarceration. Some of the factors were outlined in a Monday, July 17, 2023, letter sent by an administration official to the Virginia NAACP. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia finalizes guidance on transgender students, including rolling back some accomodations
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has finalized new policies on the treatment of transgender students.
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana
Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers.

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Tri-City 4, Spokane 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

