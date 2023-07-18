High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Spokane (Colorado)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
___
|Sunday’s Games
Vancouver 5, Eugene 3
Other news
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
As a summer heat wave continues to bake most of Texas, family members of inmates are calling for all of the state’s prisons to be fully air conditioned.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has finalized new policies on the treatment of transgender students.
Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers.
Everett 5, Hillsboro 4
Tri-City 4, Spokane 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 3:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.