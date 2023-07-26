High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Spokane (Colorado)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Eugene 7, Spokane 1
Vancouver 2, Everett 1, 12 innings
Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.