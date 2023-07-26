Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup

High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)187.720
Everett (Seattle)1411.5604
Eugene (San Francisco)1213.4806
Spokane (Colorado)1114.4407
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)1114.4407
Hillsboro (Arizona)916.3609

___

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene 7, Spokane 1

Other news
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects.
This image released by Disney Enterprises shows, from left, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito in a scene from "Haunted Mansion." (Disney Enterprises via AP)
Movie Review: Baby’s first horror? Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ conjures up a story about grief
LaKeith Stanfield plays a grief-stricken astrophysicist who tries to help a single mother played by Rosario Dawson out with her haunted house in “Haunted Mansion,” based on the Disney ride.
FILE - Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley stands onstage following an inauguration ceremony for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore, Dec. 6, 2016. President Joe Biden has nominated O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration
President Joe Biden has nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration.
Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, appears in the court of Judge James Brady on charges of criminal sexual conduct at the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, Mich. on April 11, 2023. The doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients. Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. Some witnesses testified during his preliminary examination which ended Tuesday, July 25 that the sexual assaults occurred while they were teens and adults. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals
A doctor who authorities say spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients.

Vancouver 2, Everett 1, 12 innings

Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 1

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.