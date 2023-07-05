High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 8, Hillsboro 2
Other news
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after dramatically scaling back the size of a Republican income tax cut that would have moved the state closer to a flat rate.
LA AFIRMACIÓN: La Policía Nacional y el Ministerio de Interior de Francia anunciaron restricciones temporales del acceso a internet en ciertos distritos a partir del 3 de julio.
Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, say they are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor’s job.
Groups hoping to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution have delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on the fall statewide ballot.
Eugene 3, Tri-City 0
Spokane 11, Everett 9
|Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.