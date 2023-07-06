High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Everett (Seattle)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Spokane (Colorado)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 8, Hillsboro 2
Eugene 3, Tri-City 0
Spokane 11, Everett 9
|Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 8, Tri-City 2
Spokane 3, Everett 1
Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 1
|Thursday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.