High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Everett 8, Hillsboro 5
Vancouver 4, Eugene 2
Tri-City 4, Spokane 3
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled