A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon

High-A Northwest League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Everett (Seattle)63.667
Vancouver (Toronto)63.667
Eugene (San Francisco)45.4442
Hillsboro (Arizona)45.4442
Spokane (Colorado)45.4442
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)36.3333

___

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 11, Spokane 2

Other news
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia's central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Wall St hits 15-month high ahead of holiday
Asian stock markets are mixed after Australia’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high. Tokyo and Seoul retreated.
FILE - Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe speaks in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 8, 2022. Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
Australian central bank leaves its benchmark cash rate at 4.1% but warns there may be further hikes
Australia’s central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
People protest in front of the Electoral Court building after Guatemala's highest court suspended the releasing of official results of the June 25 general elections, in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Why a Guatemalan court’s decision to freeze presidential election results is stirring criticism
A week after Guatemala’s June 25 elections boosted a relative long-shot candidate into the final second round of voting, the country’s top court has frozen certification of the election results.

Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 0

Everett 4, Eugene 2

Sunday’s Games

Spokane 8, Vancouver 6

Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 0

Everett 5, Eugene 0

Monday’s Games

Hillsboro 11, Tri-City 7

Eugene 6, Everett 5

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.