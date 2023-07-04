High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Seattle)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 11, Spokane 2
Other news
Asian stock markets are mixed after Australia’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high. Tokyo and Seoul retreated.
Australia’s central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier.
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
A week after Guatemala’s June 25 elections boosted a relative long-shot candidate into the final second round of voting, the country’s top court has frozen certification of the election results.
Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 0
Everett 4, Eugene 2
|Sunday’s Games
Spokane 8, Vancouver 6
Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 0
Everett 5, Eugene 0
|Monday’s Games
Hillsboro 11, Tri-City 7
Eugene 6, Everett 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.