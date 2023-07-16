High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Spokane (Colorado)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Everett 8, Hillsboro 5
Vancouver 4, Eugene 2
Tri-City 4, Spokane 3
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro 8, Everett 5
Vancouver 12, Eugene 3
Spokane 3, Tri-City 2
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.